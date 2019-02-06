Arconic not currently involved in any sales talks - WSJ
Feb. 06, 2019 4:10 PM ETArconic Corporation (ARNC)ARNCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Arconic (ARNC -2.7%) shares turned sharply lower into the close after a WSJ article discussing the appointment of Chairman John Plant as its new CEO also says no discussions are underway concerning a potential sale of the company.
- ARNC cut ties with CEO Chip Blankenship after failing to get a majority of its board to agree to Apollo Global Management’s $10B takeover offer, according to the report, which also said he wanted to try to sell off the company's aluminum sheet business and a smaller building products unit.
- “The ability for the new CEO to make strategic changes seems less likely,” says Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth.