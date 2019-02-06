Apollo Investment fiscal Q3 NII beats, authorizes $50M stock buyback

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) fiscal Q3 net investment income of 45 cents per share beats the consensus estimate of 43 cents, and is unchanged from Q2.

Board authorizes new $50M stock repurchase plan.

Net asset value per share of $19.03 as of Dec. 31, 2018 slips 1.9% from $19.40 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Non-core strategies declined to 16.7% of the total investment portfolio at the end of the quarter, down from 18.3% as of Sept. 30, 2018.

“During the quarter, we continued to de-risk and reposition the portfolio through active management and opportunistic sales by reducing our exposure to concentrated positions and non-core assets, and shifting the portfolio into higher quality, lower risk, diversified corporate loans sourced by the Apollo Direct Origination platform," says CEO Howard Widra.

Total assets at Dec. 31, 2018 were $2.38B vs. $2.39B at Sept. 30, 2018.

Net leverage ratio of 0.74x compares with 0.68x at Sept. 30, 2018 and 0.62 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Apollo Investment fell 0.2% in after-hours trading.

Previously: Apollo Investment beats by $0.02, misses on total investment income (Feb. 6)