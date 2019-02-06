FireEye -7% on downside guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares plunge 7.2% after Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates but included downside guidance.

Q1 outlook has in-line revenue from $208M to $212M (consensus: $211.55M) and downside EPS from -$0.04 to -$0.02 (consensus: $0.01).

FY19 guidance has downside revenue of $880M to $890M (consensus: $890.32M) with in-line EPS from $0.17 to $0.21 (consensus: $0.18).

Revenue breakdown: Product, Subscription and Support, $178.8M (consensus: $180.1M) Professional Services, $38.7M (consensus: $36.7M).

Gross margin was 75% (consensus: 75.6%) and operating margin came in at 5.4% (consensus: 6.2%).

