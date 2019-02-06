Stocks slip, snapping S&P's five-session winning streak
Feb. 06, 2019 4:20 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Stocks finished with slight losses, ending the S&P 500's five-session winning streak, as investors waded through a mound of mixed quarterly earnings results.
- "The real story is about the earnings, but not the fourth quarter earnings. It’s about the guidance. That has been very weak," says Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab, adding that expectations for Q1 and Q2 are "near zero."
- Results were weighed by the communication services group (-1.5%) following earnings reports from Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive that also issued weaker than expected quarterly guidance.
- The real estate (-0.8%), energy (-0.8%) and materials (-0.7%) sectors also lagged, while only the health care (+0.4%), information technology (+0.2%) and consumer staples (+0.1%) groups finished with gains.
- U.S. Treasury prices ended the day near their unchanged marks, with the two-year yield slipping a basis point to 2.53% and the 10-year yield finishing flat at 2.70%.
- March WTI crude oil settled 0.7% higher to $54.01/bbl after weekly data revealed smaller than expected increases in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories.