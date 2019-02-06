Zynga rises on strong Q4 bookings growth

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is up 3.3% postmarket after it posted a better-than-expected Q4 but also guided low on 2019 revenues and expected gross margin pressures in the coming year.

Revenue rose 7% and topped company guidance; bookings were up 19% to $267M, also above guidance. Mobile revenues were up 12% and mobile bookings up 26%.

EBITDA fell 20% to $37M.

Average daily active users was flat at 22M (same as last quarter and the prior year); Mobile DAUs rose to 21M from 20M, while Web DAUs dropped to 1M from 2M.

Average monthly active users fell to 85M (76M mobile, 9M Web) from last quarter's 87M and last year's 86M.

Average daily bookings per average DAU rose 15%, to $0.13, though payer conversion fell to 2.2% from a year-ago 2.4%.

For Q1, it's guiding to bookings of $325M (with revenue of $240M and net increase in deferred revenue of $85M), as well as a net loss of $59M and EBITDA loss of $29M.

For the full year, it's guiding to $1.15B in revenue (27% Y/Y gain), with bookings up 39% to $1.35B offset by a net increase in deferred revenue of $200M. It sees gross margin pressure coming from a higher mix of user pay vs. advertising, along with higher royalties on licensed IP.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Previously: Zynga EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Feb. 06 2019)

Investor letter