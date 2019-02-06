Fortinet +4% on upside FY outlook

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) gains 4% on Q4 beats with a 22% Y/Y revenue growth. Q1 guidance has in-line revenue of $465M to $475M (consensus: $470.1M) with downside EPS from $0.37 to $0.39 (consensus: $0.41).

Upside FY19 guidance has revenue from $2.06 to $2.10 (consensus: $2.06B) with EPS from $2.05 to $2.10 (consensus: $2.01).

Revenue breakdown: Products, $200.8M (consensus: $187.3M); Services, $306.2M (consensus: $308M).

Billings totaled $649.2M compared to the $629M consensus.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast available here.

Press release.

