Two Harbors Q4 total return on book value -8.3%

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Q4 core earnings including dollar roll income of 49 cents per basic share exceeds the average analyst estimate of 47 cents.

Compares with 48 cents in Q3.

Annualized return on average common equity on core earnings basis, including dollar roll, was 13.8% vs. 12.4% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2018.

Book value per common share, after taking into account Q4 2018 common and preferred stock dividends was $13.11 as of Dec. 31, 2018, vs. $14.81 as of Sept. 30, 2018; represents a total return on book value for the quarter of negative 8.3%.

Two Harbors slips 0.2% in after-hours trading.

As of Dec. 31, 2018, total value of the company's portfolio was $27.6B.

For Q4, the annualized yield on the average aggregate portfolio was 4.14% and the annualized cost of funds on the associated average borrowings, which includes net interest rate spread on interest rate swaps and caps, was 2.53%; net interest rate spread was 1.61%, up from 1.48% in Q3.

Conference call on Feb. 7 at 9:00 AM ET.

