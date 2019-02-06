Vale dam inspectors issued warning ahead of collapse - WSJ
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) was warned that the Brazilian mining waste dam which collapsed last month would be at high risk of failure if it did not drain water properly, WSJ reports, citing a 128-page analysis provided by the company that inspected the dam but ultimately certified the facility was stable.
- WSJ also reports two independent mining dam experts who reviewed the report say the dam should not have been certified and Vale should have recognized potential risks.
- Vale says it followed up on all recommendations described by the inspector, while describing them as routine, and says the dam was monitored by more than 130 instruments and that data was analyzed periodically.
- After the dam collapse, Brazilian authorities arrested three Vale employees and two engineers who worked for the inspecting firm; an appeals court yesterday ordered their release.