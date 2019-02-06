Netgear posts Q4 revenue gain amid Arlo spin-off

Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is seeing choppy trade after hours as investors make sense of its Q4 report, where it accounted for the spin-off of its interest in connected-camera company Arlo Technologies.

Net revenue (reclassified to account for the Arlo spin-off) rose 5% to $288.9M.

Operating income was $27.1M (9.4% of net revenue), up from a prior-year $12.6M. Meanwhile net income from continuing operations was $0.68, vs. $0.34 in the prior year.

Net revenue by segment: Connected Home, $215.6M; SMB, $73.3M. Contribution income: Connected Home, $29.1M; SMB, $18.4M.

For Q1, it's guiding to net revenues of $235M-$250M (below consensus for $262.6M), along with non-GAAP operating margin of 8-9%.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

