Match Group +12% on Q4 beats, Tinder subscriber growth

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares pop 11.6% aftermarket on Q4 beats with revenue up 20% Y/Y. Downside Q1 guidance has revenue from $455M to $465M (consensus: $469.45M) and a sequential Tinder subscriber increase above historic levels of 200K to 250K.

Revenue breakdown: Direct, $445M (consensus: $437M); Indirect, $12M (consensus: $13M).

Subscribers totaled 8.23M, up from 8.09M last quarter and matching consensus. There were 4.25M subscribers in North America (consensus: 4.32M) and 3.98M International subscribers (consensus: 3.91M).

Tinder average subscribers were 4.3M, up 233K sequentially.

ARPU was $0.58 overall, $0.59 for North America, and $0.56 for International.

Operating expenses were up 22% to $306.34M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET tomorrow.

