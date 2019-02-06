Subscription growth a bright spot in mixed Aerohive quarter

  • Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) marked a slightly wider net loss despite revenue gains in its Q4.
  • Revenues grew 6.7%, paced by gains in its subscription/support business. But along with increased cost of revenue, operating expenses grew 6% as well.
  • On a GAAP basis, net loss grew to $5.8M from a year-ago loss of $4.1M. On a non-GAAP basis, the company swung to a net profit of $0.4M vs. a loss of $0.4M.
  • Gross margin was down to 66.3% from a prior 69.3%.
  • Revenue breakout (comps adjusted for new revenue standard): Product, $25.6M (up 2.8%); Subscription and support, $12.5M (up 15.7%).
  • Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
