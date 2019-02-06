MetLife -1.9% as Q4 revenue disappoints

Feb. 06, 2019 4:53 PM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)METBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) Q4 total revenue of $15.7B falls short of the estimate of $15.9B; compares with $15.8B a year ago.
  1. Premiums fees, and other revenue of $11.1B fell 2% Y/Y.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.35, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.28, rises from 64 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 net investment income of $3.46B falls 22% from $4.45B a year earlier.
  • Book value of $51.53 at Dec. 31, 2018 falls 5% from $54.24 at Dec. 31, 2017; book value per share, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, comes to $44.62, up 4% from Dec. 31, 2017.
  • Previously: MetLife beats by $0.07, misses on revenue (Feb. 6)
