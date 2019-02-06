Carrizo Oil & Gas eyes 35% capex cut, 11% production increase for 2019
Feb. 06, 2019 5:09 PM ETCarrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO)CRZOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) says it expects FY 2019 production to rise ~11% Y/Y to 66.8K-67.8K boe/day (63% oil), following a 6% Q/Q increase in Q4 production to 68.3K boe/day.
- CRZO says it plans to cut 2019 capital spending by ~35% Y/Y to $525M-$575M and expects to achieve positive free cash flow in this year's Q3.
- The company expects to reduce its rig count in the Eagle Ford Shale to one from four by the end of Q1 while maintaining two rigs in the Delaware Basin during H1 and adding a third rig during H2; the company expects to drill 75-85 gross operated wells and complete 95-105 gross operated wells during the year.
- CRZO -0.9% after-hours.