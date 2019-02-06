Sonos -5% on CFO retirement, Q2 warning
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) falls 5% after announcing that CFO Michael Giannetto will retire later this year after the company appoints a successor. The news came in a filing for the Q1 report that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 6% Y/Y revenue growth but included a Q2 warning.
- FY19 guidance is reaffirmed with revenue growth of 10% to 12% or about $1.25B to $1.275B (consensus: $1.26B) and EBITDA from $83M to $88M.
- Q2 warning: "Reduced sell-through velocity toward the end of Q1 FY2019 created higher channel inventory levels than we would have liked heading into Q2 FY2019. This elevated channel inventory and our production schedule with IKEA starting in Q3 FY2019 instead of Q2 FY2019 will impact Q2 revenue."
- Press release / Letter to shareholders.
