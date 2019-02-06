Prudential Q4 adjusted oper EPS $2.44 includes charge of 54 cents

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Q4 after-tax adjusted operating EPS of $2.44 compares with $2.69 a year ago.

Adjusted operating income excluding notable items were $2.94; consensus estimate of $2.78.

Assets under management came to $1.38T at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $1.39T a year earlier.

PGIM Q4 adjusted operating income of $243M fell from $306M a year earlier; PGIM AUM of $1.16T rose $6B than the year-ago quarter driven by fixed-income inflows partly offset by equity outflows and market depreciation.

Previously: Prudential Financial misses by $0.34 (Feb. 6)

U.S. Workplace Solutions Q4 adjusted operating income fell to $249M from $313M a year ago.

U.S. Individual Solutions Q4 adjusted operating income of $419M declined from $639M a year earlier.

International Insurance Q4 adjusted operating income of $736M slipped from $777M a year earlier.

Adjusted book value per common share of $96.06 compares with $88.67 at the end of Q4 2017.

Conference call on Feb. 7 at 11:00 AM ET.