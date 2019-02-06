Yelp +2.5% as investor SQN readies proxy fight

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is up 2.5% after hours after a filing from activist investor SQN shows it intends to file a preliminary proxy to push a slate of nominees for the board.

That's a follow-through on its threat to mount a proxy challenge if the company didn't take heed of its calls to improve performance.

Earlier, CNBC reported that Yelp hired Evercore to help defend against SQN's push.

SQN notes "there are multiple pathways to significant value creation at Yelp, including through the company remaining public and implementing our recommendations, or through a sale of the company to a large universe of private or strategic buyers.

"We are unclear on how anyone could credibly state that potential buyers don’t exist without having run a fulsome strategic process," SQN continues. "As we’ve previously stated, we know of multiple buyers who would be interested, and we believe these potential acquirers would be eager to participate in such a process."