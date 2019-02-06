Prospect Capital fiscal Q2 NII in line, NAV falls

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) fiscal Q2 net investment income per share of 22 cents, in-line with consensus estimate, slips from 23 cents in Q3.

Prospect Capital rises 0.3% in after-hours trading.

NAV per share at Q2-end falls to $9.02 from $9.39 at Q1-end.

Net of cash debt-to-equity ratio of 75.0%, down 0.1% from compares with 75.1% at Sept. 30, 2018.

Total investments (at fair value) as of Dec. 31, 2018 were $5.84B,down from $5.94B at Sept. 30, 2018.

Q2 weighted average portfolio EBITDA fell to $58.5M from $56.5M in Q1.

Q2 originations, net of redemptions, were $62.8M vs $198.0M in Q1.

Conference call on Feb. 7 at 11:00 AM.

Previously: Prospect Capital NII in-line, beats on total investment income (Feb. 6)