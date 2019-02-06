Iteris revenues and profits drop, but backlog grows

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) saw its fiscal Q3 revenues drop by double digits and miss expectations, and the company swung to a net loss amid higher operating costs.

Revenues were also down 5% from the prior quarter. But net bookings or added backlog hit $83M YTD, up 15% Y/Y.

"Although we are disappointed with the company’s third quarter financial performance," the company's pleased with the backlog growth, says CEO Joe Bergera. "Indeed, we expect Iteris to benefit from significant, long-term demand for smart transportation and digital agriculture solutions."

Revenue breakout: Product, $11.1M (down 7.6%); Service, $12.1M (down 14.1%).

Revenue by segment: Agriculture and Weather Analytics, $1.6M (up 11%); Transportation Systems, $11.3M (down 17%); Roadway Sensors, $10.2M (down 7%).

