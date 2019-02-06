National Oilwell +4% after big Q4 revenue beat but sees Q1 drop

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) +4.6% after-hours as Q4 earnings miss estimates but revenues rise 22% Y/Y to a higher than expected $2.4B, even as the sharp pullback in commodity prices "heightened uncertainty surrounding 2019 capital budgets and led to an abrupt slowdown in orders."

NOV expects "lower orders in December, combined with equipment sales that were pulled forward near year-end, will lead to lower sequential revenue during 1Q19 in all three segments. However, encouraged by the recent uptick in oil prices, some of our customers have recently signaled their intent to increase activity, particularly in certain international and offshore markets."

For Q4, NOV says revenues jumped 24% Y/Y in its Wellbore Technologies segment to $884M, gained 14% Y/Y in the Completion & Production Solutions unit to $788M and climbed 31% in Rig Technologies to $804M.