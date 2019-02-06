Cincinnati Financial Q4 earned premiums rise 5%

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Q4 non-GAAP operating income of 98 cents per share powers past the consensus estimate of 84 cents and rises from 93 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 earned premiums of $1.32B rose 5% Y/Y.

Q4 total revenue of $1.26B rose 4% Y/Y; misses consensus estimate of $1.31B.

Book value of $48.10 per share at Dec. 31, 2018 falls from $50.29 a year earlier.

Insurance operations Q4 property casualty combined ratio of 93.9% compares with 92.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Catastrophes added 7.0 points to Q4 combined ratio, 6.1 points more than in Q4 2017.

