TechTarget beats in Q4 with higher revenues, lower profits
Feb. 06, 2019 6:11 PM ETTechTarget, Inc. (TTGT)TTGTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) topped expectations with steady revenue growth though net income dipped slightly amid higher costs.
- Net income as reported dropped to $2.7M from $3.4M. Operating income dipped to $4.25M from $5.22M.
- Adjusted EBITDA, though, rose 3% to $8.36M.
- Unpaid traffic made up 96% of overall, and was almost flat Y/Y (still at a level more than sufficient to support revenue, the company says).
- Online revenues by geography: North America, $21.7M (up 7%); International, $10.1M (flat).
- Online revenues by product: IT Deal Alert, $15.4M (up 9%); Core online, $16.4M (up 1%).
- Cash and investments came to $35.2M, against $25M of outstanding term loan debt.
- For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $29M-$30M and EBITDA of $6.2M-$7M. For the full year, it sees revenues of $133M-$134M and EBITDA of $36M-$37M.
