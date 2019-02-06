Valvoline -8% after Q1 miss; plans restructuring to shore up North America

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) -8.2% after-hours as FQ1 earnings and revenues come in below expectations, driven by weakness in its Core North America retail channel, where lubricant volumes fell 9% Y/Y to 21.7M gallons.

VVV announces a restructuring program aiming to drive more stable results in Core North America.

Based on the slow start to the year, the company cuts FY 2019 guidance for EPS to $1.31-$1.39 from its prior outlook of $1.35-$1.43 and EBITDA to $470M-$485M from $480M-$495M.

VVV says the Quick Lubes operating segment enjoyed a strong start to the fiscal year, and the company expects it will continue to be a key growth engine and focus of investment.