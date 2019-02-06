House splits hearings over T-Mobile/Sprint deal

What was to be a joint House panel hearing for T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) over their proposed merger will now be two hearings.

Due to subcommittee scheduling issues, T-Mobile's John Legere and Sprint's Marcelo Claure will appear before the House Communications Subcommittee next Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m., and then appear the next day at the same time before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee.

The two panels had planned a joint hearing for Feb. 13 at first.