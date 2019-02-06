RumbleON -7.1% on planned public share offering

Feb. 06, 2019 6:28 PM ETRumbleON, Inc. (RMBL)RMBLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) has dropped 7.1% in postmarket trading after disclosing it plans to offer shares.
  • The company will make Class B shares available in an underwritten public offering, it says, subject to as yet undisclosed terms. All shares are being offered by RumbleON.
  • Underwriters will get a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 15% of the shares to cover overallotment.
  • The company's registered an additional $1.2M in Class B stock; $14.1M have been issued under the initial registration statement.
