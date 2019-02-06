Senators push FCC to probe traffic shaping at big wireless carriers

Sen. Ed Markey and fellow Democrats are pressing the FCC to look into claims that the four major U.S. wireless carriers are throttling and prioritizing traffic without proper disclosure.

A letter from Markey, Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Richard Blumenthal says that while the FCC repealed net neutrality (the 2015 Open Internet Order), the panel did retain key transparency rules.

It says AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) are throttling popular video apps including YouTube and Netflix without proper disclosure.

The carriers "blamed consumers, networks ... anything but themselves. Since they won’t fully disclose their practices, we’re asking the FCC to investigate," Markey says.

The Senators are asking for a response by Feb. 27.