Nutrien guides 2019 earnings below consensus following Q4 miss

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is little changed after-hours following narrow misses in Q4 earnings and revenues while guiding FY 2019 earnings below analyst consensus, citing continued pressure on crop prices from record 2018 yields and the impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute.

NTR said it expected a profit of $2.80 to 3.20 per share for the year, while analysts were expecting $3.41 per share

NTR forecasts FY 2019 EPS of $2.80-$3.20 vs. $3.42 analyst consensus, and sees adjusted EBITDA of $4.4B-$4.9B; potash sales volumes are forecast at 13M-13.4M metric tons with EBITDA of $1.8B-$2B, while nitrogen sales volumes are seen at 10.6M-11M metric tons with EBITDA of $1.3B-$1.5B.

The company says Q4 sales of crop protection products fell 9.6% Y/Y to $644M, as adverse U.S. weather hurt the use of herbicides in the fall season.