Novartis CEO backs end to drug rebates to hold down prices
Feb. 06, 2019 7:01 PM ETNovartis AG (NVS)NVSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Addressing the controversy over high drug prices, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) CEO Vas Narasimhan tells Reuters he blames middlemen and says he backs a government proposal to end rebate payments to get products covered.
- Narasimhan says Novartis' prices have been "flat to negative" for three years and “We pay almost 50% of our gross revenues in the United States into rebates ... If you return those rebates to patients, so patients pay less out of pocket, I think that is something that makes a lot of sense and will correct a distortion in the marketplace.”
- Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has announced a plan that would end rebates paid to pharmacy benefit managers, health insurers and others, and pass along savings to consumers covered by government health plans. The PBMs argue that they are passing sufficient savings along to patients.
- The current system obscures true pricing and leaves patients on the hook with higher co-pays or insurance payments, Narasimhan tells Reuters.
- He also acknowledged the work he's doing to rebuild the reputation of the drugmaker after a series of challenges including kickback scandals and the revelation that Novartis paid President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen $1.2M: “It’s hard to call them outlier events, when there’s enough of the outlier events."