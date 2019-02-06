Anadarko eyes potential for Wyoming's Powder River Basin

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) plans to spend 2019 appraising and evaluating its 300K gross acre position in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, and it plans to drill and produce 10-15 wells in the play this year, CEO Al Walker said during today's earnings conference call.

APC currently has one rig running in Powder River with ~16K boe/day of production, including 11K bbl/day of oil, up from 12K boe/day and 8K bbl/day of oil, respectively, at the end of Q3.

The company affirms its 2019 capital budget of $4.3B-$4.7B released in November, with 70% allotted to U.S. onshore operations that include the Powder River Basin.

APC targets total sales volumes of 712K-740K boe/day for 2019, with forecast oil sales volumes of 410K-435K bbl/day.

APC slumped 7.4% in today's trade following a sharp Q4 earnings miss, as prices fell and costs rose.