USA Technologies to restate some financial statement; shares -24%

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) -24.3% after-hours as it discloses that certain financial statements can no longer be relied upon: audited statements for the fiscal year ended June 2017, and unaudited statements for the September 2017, December 2017 and March 2018 quarters.

USAT says the statements will be restated, based upon the adjustments to the previously reported revenues proposed by the audit committee.

USAT's independent accounting firm has resigned, saying it can no longer rely on management representations in connection with the audit of the company’s 2017 internal controls over financial reporting.