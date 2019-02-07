Report: Malone enlisting allies to battle MLB for Fox nets
- The hunt for the Fox regional sports networks takes another turn as the New York Post reports cable mogul John Malone is assembling an interesting team (and strategy) after his Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA) reportedly jumped into the bidding.
- Liberty already owns the Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) as well as heavy stakes in Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) and Sirius XM (SIRI, LSXMA). Now Malone's adding allies for his bid via the owners of baseball's Minnesota Twins and the NBA's Detroit Pistons, the Post notes.
- Those teams and others that Malone is courting have games on Fox's nets.
- Malone's idea, according to the report, is to promise team owners he'll keep selling games to local broadcasters so they'll stay on cable, whereas rival bidder Major League Baseball wants to centralize rights to package games for different streaming and terrestrial networks, like the NFL does.
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) must divest the 22 regional sports networks to complete its $71B deal for Fox's (FOX, FOXA) media assets, and Disney wants in the range of $20B for them. It could still spin the RSNs out if it finds the bigger bids unsatisfactory.