Shell signs deal for renewable diesel from planned Oregon plant

NEXT Renewable Fuels says Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has signed a long-term deal to purchase renewable diesel from its proposed $1B project in Oregon.

Scheduled to open in 2021, NEXT Renewable will supply Shell and other partners with its alternative liquid fuels, satisfying end-user demand while meeting federal and state environmental compliance and fuel security requirements.

NEXT's renewable diesel is a second generation advanced biofuel made from 100% renewable feedstocks including used cooking oils, animal tallows and selected virgin seed and vegetable oils.