Subaru gains after cutting profit guidance by 16%
Feb. 07, 2019 12:40 AM ETSubaru Corporation (FUJHY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Shares in Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) have risen 3.9% in Tokyo, their best intraday gain in a month, after updated guidance from the company cut full-year profit forecasts by 16% due to its work stoppages.
- It now sees operating profit at ¥185B (about $1.68B), down from a previous ¥220B.
- For the December quarter, profits were ¥98.7B (up almost 5%); vehicle sales in the U.S. were around 193,700 units, up from a year-ago 175,800; global sales were about 280,000, up from 270,600.
- Production issues have plagued the company for reasons including faulty components and inspection do-overs after improper final tests. It shut down its only car factory in Japan for nearly two weeks due to a suspected defect in a power-steering component.