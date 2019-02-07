Subaru gains after cutting profit guidance by 16%

Feb. 07, 2019 12:40 AM ETSubaru Corporation (FUJHY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Shares in Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) have risen 3.9% in Tokyo, their best intraday gain in a month, after updated guidance from the company cut full-year profit forecasts by 16% due to its work stoppages.
  • It now sees operating profit at ¥185B (about $1.68B), down from a previous ¥220B.
  • For the December quarter, profits were ¥98.7B (up almost 5%); vehicle sales in the U.S. were around 193,700 units, up from a year-ago 175,800; global sales were about 280,000, up from 270,600.
  • Production issues have plagued the company for reasons including faulty components and inspection do-overs after improper final tests. It shut down its only car factory in Japan for nearly two weeks due to a suspected defect in a power-steering component.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.