Sanofi guides +5% net income for 2019
Feb. 07, 2019 (SNY)
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) expects net income to increase by 3% to 5% in 2019 through a combination of new drug launches and reorganization.
- Sanofi's Q4 net income was up 4.3% in constant currency to 1.36B euros while revenue grew 3.9% to 9B driven by a 37% surge by the rare disease unit Genzyme.
- The company needs new products to offset diabetes patent expirations and is betting on continued growth for eczema treatment Dupixent. Yesterday, the FDA approved Sanofi's Cablivi for acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, an autoimmune disorder causing clot formation in small blood cell vessels.
