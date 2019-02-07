May heads to EU for backstop talks

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May heads to Brussels today to meet with EU officials with 50 days left until Brexit.

May's meetings will include European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk and the European parliament’s Antonio Tajani on Thursday.

May will discuss potential changes to the Irish "backstop" that would allow Northern Ireland to remain tied to EU trading rules. The U.K. can't leave the agreement without EU permission, which has made the backstop unpopular in the U.K. parliament.

If the EU agrees to some concessions, a second parliamentary vote on Brexit could happen later this month. If not, Parliament could request a departure date extension to avoid a hard exit.