EU could cut Italy growth estimate
Feb. 07, 2019 4:50 AM ETBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- The European Commission is expected to slash Italy's growth estimate for the year when new forecasts are issued today.
- Local media sources predict the Commission will cut the estimate to 0.2%, down from 1.2% in November.
- Yesterday, the International Monetary Fund released its report on Italy's economy last year and noted that poverty rates are raised and public debt is "very high."
- Italy's populist government took office last June and pushed an expansive spending program that includes poverty support and a lower retirement age. The government says it is committed to reducing the debt.
