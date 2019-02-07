Gores Metropoulos completes $400M IPO

  • Gores Metropoulos (GMHIU) has closed its initial public offering of 40M units at $10 per unit, including 2.5M units issued to underwriters, resulting in gross proceeds of $400M.
  • The Company’s units began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on February 1.
  • Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-third of one warrant and each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.
