Sanofi Q4 top line up 4%
Feb. 07, 2019 6:48 AM ETSanofi (SNY)SNYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Sanofi (SNY) Q4 results (€): Revenues: 8,997M (+3.5%); Pharmaceuticals: 6,276M (+3.0%); Consumer Healthcare: 1,194M (+1.9%); Vaccines: 1,527M (+9.7%).
- Genzyme: 2,054M (+37.4%); Diabetes/Cardiovascular: 1,170M (-11.3%); General Medicines & Emerging Markets: 3,052M (-6.6%).
- Key product sales: Lantus: 866M (-19.7%); Lovenox: 346M (-9.0%); Plavix: 328M (-4.9%); Aubagio: 446M (+12.6%); Toujeo: 211M (-2.3%); Myozyme/Lumizyme: 226M (+10.7%); Cerezyme: 190M (+9.3%); Fabrazyme: 206M (+14.4%); Dupixent: 280M; Eloctate: 196M.
- Net Income: 254M (+101.6%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 1,364M (+2.9%); EPS: 0.20 (+100.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: 1.10 (+3.8%).
- 2019 Guidance: non-GAAP EPS: grow between 3% and 5% at CER.
- Shares are down a fraction premarket.
