Margins improve at Dunkin' Brands
Feb. 07, 2019 6:58 AM ET Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN)
- Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) reports flat U.S. comparable sales for the Dunkin' chain in Q4 to miss the consensus estimate for a 1.50% gain. International Dunkin' comparable sales were up 1.1% vs. +1.3% consensus. Baskin-Robbins U.S. comparable sales fell 0.0% and the chain's international sales were 3.8% higher.
- Operating income margin improved 170 bps Y/Y to 32.0% of sales during the quarter vs. 31.0% consensus.
- Dunkin' Brands added 148 net new Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins locations globally, including 106 net new Dunkin' locations in the U.S.
- Looking ahead, the company expects FY19 revenue growth in the low to mid single digits and EPS of $2.94 to $2.99 vs. $2.99 consensus.
- DNKN +0.28% premarket.
