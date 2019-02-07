Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) falls sharply in early trading after a FQ2 earnings miss and drop by the company in its full-year guidance.

Operating income during FQ2 came in at $402M vs. $427M consensus as Tapestry's management pointed to an increasingly volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop.

The company guides for FY19 revenue growth at a low to mid single-digit pace and FY19 EPS of $2.55 to $2.60 vs. $2.78 consensus.

Shares of Tapestry are down 7.15% premarket to $36.50 vs. the 52-week trading range of $32.03 to $55.50.

