Taco Bell leads sales growth at Yum Brands

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) reports global sales growth of 6% in Q4 at constant currency, consisting of 9% sales growth at Taco Bell, 7% growth at KFC and 2% growth at Pizza Hut.

Comparable sales were flat at Pizza Hut, while rising 6% at Taco Bell and 3% at KFC.

Core operating profit was up 5% across brands during the quarter.

Net new unit growth was 7%, led by a 10% increase in Pizza Hut units.

Looking ahead, Yum expects 2019 EPS of "at least" $3.75 vs. $3.81 consensus. "We will continue to pursue even more growth, leverage our unprecedented scale, and maximize value for all Yum! stakeholders," says Yum CEO Greg Creed.

