BB&T and SunTrust to merge in $66B stock deal

SunTrust (NYSE:STI) and BB&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) agree to combine in an all-stock merger of equals valued at ~$66B, which will create the sixth-largest U.S. bank based on assets and deposits.

SunTrust gains 8.6% in premarket trading, while BB&T rises 2.0% .

SunTrust shareholders will get 1.295 shares of BB&T for each share they own. Based on Wednesday's close, the deal values each SunTrust share at $62.85, a premium of about 7% to STI's closing price of $58.74.

SunTrust shareholders will get a 5% dividend increase when the transaction closes, based on each company's current dividend per share.

For BB&T, GAAP accretion per share in 2021 is expected be about 13% and cash EPS accretion about 17%; for SunTrust, GAAP accretion is seen at 9% and cash EPS accretion at about 16%; both based on Street estimates.

The combined company will operate under a new name and the new company's board and executive management team will be evenly split between the two companies.

Deal is expected to close in Q4 2019.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

