Twitter -7.6% on sales forecast miss

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) drops 7.6% after it reports Q4 beats with downside sales guidance and announces plans to stop disclosing MAUs.

Q1 guidance has revenue of $715M to $775M (consensus: $766.1M), downside at the midpoint, with operating income of $5M to $35M.

FY19 capex is expected to total $550M to $600M.

Q4 MAUs totaled 321M (consensus: 323.8M) with 255M International and 66M U.S. users. After this quarter, Twitter will only provide monetizable DAU data.

Average mDAUs were 126M (+9% Y/Y) with 99M from International and 27M from the United States.

Revenue breakdown: Ad, $791M (consensus: $756.8M); Data Licensing, $118M (consensus: $108M).

Ad engagements were up 33% Y/Y while cost per engagement or CPE dropped 7%.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Twitter beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Feb. 7)