Total makes big South African gas condensate find; could total ~1B barrels

Feb. 07, 2019
  • Total (NYSE:TOT) says it made a significant gas condensate discovery offshore South Africa that could amass ~1B barrels of total resources.
  • TOT says it made the discovery after drilling a well at its Brulpadda prospects in the Outeniqua Basin 109 miles offshore to a final depth of 11,900 ft.
  • It’s probably quite big,” says TOT CEO Patrick Pouyanne. “Having said that, the region is quite difficult to operate - huge waves, the weather isn’t very easy.”
  • TOT says it now plans to acquire 3D seismic data before drilling as many as four more exploration wells at the license.
  • TOT is the operator of the Block 11B/12B and holds a 45% interest; other partners include Qatar Petroleum with a 25% stake, and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) with 20%.
