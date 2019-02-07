Total makes big South African gas condensate find; could total ~1B barrels
Feb. 07, 2019
- Total (NYSE:TOT) says it made a significant gas condensate discovery offshore South Africa that could amass ~1B barrels of total resources.
- TOT says it made the discovery after drilling a well at its Brulpadda prospects in the Outeniqua Basin 109 miles offshore to a final depth of 11,900 ft.
- “It’s probably quite big,” says TOT CEO Patrick Pouyanne. “Having said that, the region is quite difficult to operate - huge waves, the weather isn’t very easy.”
- TOT says it now plans to acquire 3D seismic data before drilling as many as four more exploration wells at the license.
- TOT is the operator of the Block 11B/12B and holds a 45% interest; other partners include Qatar Petroleum with a 25% stake, and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) with 20%.