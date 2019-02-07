Vista Outdoor on watch after guidance cut
Feb. 07, 2019 7:27 AM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)VSTOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) lowers its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $2.00B to $2.05B from $2.10B to $2.16B consensus. The guidance range falls well below the consensus expectation of $2.13B. FY19 EPS of $0.20 to $0.25 is anticipated vs. $0.28 consensus.
- "While we continue to face market pressures, specifically in our ammunition business, we are driving out cost and improving profitability across the portfolio," states Vista CEO Chris Metz.
- Shares of Vista aren't active yet in the premarket session.
