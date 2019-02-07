Vista Outdoor on watch after guidance cut

Feb. 07, 2019 7:27 AM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)VSTOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) lowers its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $2.00B to $2.05B from $2.10B to $2.16B consensus. The guidance range falls well below the consensus expectation of $2.13B. FY19 EPS of $0.20 to $0.25 is anticipated vs. $0.28 consensus.
  • "While we continue to face market pressures, specifically in our ammunition business, we are driving out cost and improving profitability across the portfolio," states Vista CEO Chris Metz.
  • Shares of Vista aren't active yet in the premarket session.
  • Previously: Vista Outdoor beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Feb. 7)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.