NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) drops 4.3% on downside Q1 guidance with revenue of $2.02B to $2.16B (consensus: $2.25B).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 53.1% and operating margin was 30.4%, both nearly even with consensus.

Revenue breakdown: Auto, $960M (-1% Y/Y); Secure Connected Devices, $729M (-2%); Secure Interface & Infrastructure, $487M (-2%); Secure Identification Solutions, $136M (flat); High Performance Mixed Signal, $2.3B (-2%); Corporate & Other, $91M (-16%).

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM ET with a webcast available here.

