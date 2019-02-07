Hanesbrands +3% after strong quarter

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) trades higher after topping estimates with its Q4 report and lifting its full-year outlook.

Hanesbrands saw organic sales growth of 6% in constant currency during the quarter and a 40 bp Y/Y improvement in its operating margin rate.

The company expects Q1 revenue of $1.52B to $1.55B vs. $1.49B consensus and Q1 EPS of $0.24 to $0.26 vs. $0.28 consensus. For the full year, Hanesbrands sees revenue of $6.89B to $6.99B vs. $6.80B consensus.

Shares of Hanesbrands are up 2.76% in premarket trading to $16.00.

