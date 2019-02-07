OCSL originates $231.1M new investment commitments in Q1

  • Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) fiscal Q1 net investment income of $17.3M increases from $17.0M in Q4 2018 and $13.3M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 NII per share of 12 cents, beats consensus estimate by 1 cent and is flat vs. fiscal Q4 2018 and up from 9 cents in Q1 2018.
  • Oaktree Specialty rises 0.4% in premarket trading.
  • Q1 total investment income of $38.3M compares with $38.2M in Q4 and $33.9M in Q1 2018.
  • Net asset value per share of $6.19 increases from $6.09 for Q4.
  • Originated $231.1M of new investment commitments and received $208.3M of proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales.
  • Asset coverage requirement will be reduced to 150% from 200% effective Feb. 1, 2020.
  • Doesn't see increasing leverage beyond current target ratio range of 0.70x-0.85x debt-to-equity; total leverage at Dec. 31, 2018 was 0.70x vs 0.75x at Sept. 30, 2018.
  • Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Oaktree Specialty Lending beats by $0.01, beats on total investment income (Feb. 7)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.