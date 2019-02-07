OCSL originates $231.1M new investment commitments in Q1
Feb. 07, 2019 7:36 AM ETOaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)OCSLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) fiscal Q1 net investment income of $17.3M increases from $17.0M in Q4 2018 and $13.3M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 NII per share of 12 cents, beats consensus estimate by 1 cent and is flat vs. fiscal Q4 2018 and up from 9 cents in Q1 2018.
- Oaktree Specialty rises 0.4% in premarket trading.
- Q1 total investment income of $38.3M compares with $38.2M in Q4 and $33.9M in Q1 2018.
- Net asset value per share of $6.19 increases from $6.09 for Q4.
- Originated $231.1M of new investment commitments and received $208.3M of proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales.
- Asset coverage requirement will be reduced to 150% from 200% effective Feb. 1, 2020.
- Doesn't see increasing leverage beyond current target ratio range of 0.70x-0.85x debt-to-equity; total leverage at Dec. 31, 2018 was 0.70x vs 0.75x at Sept. 30, 2018.
- Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
- Previously: Oaktree Specialty Lending beats by $0.01, beats on total investment income (Feb. 7)