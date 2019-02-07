Solid Bio down 65% premarket on disappointing DMD gene therapy data

  • Thinly traded Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) slumps 65% premarket on light volume in reaction to preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 ascending-dose clinical trial, IGNITE-DMD, evaluating lead gene therapy candidate SGT-001 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
  • Three-month biopsy results showed low levels of microdystrophin protein expression, indicating a less-than-expected treatment effect. Specifically, of the three biopsies analyzed, only one was detected by western blot (gel electrophoresis - a common method to detect and analyze proteins) and it was below the level of quantitation.
  • The company plans to move to higher doses as soon as possible.
  • Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the data.
