Foot Locker to make $100M investment in GOAT Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) announces that it plans to make a $100M strategic minority investment inGOAT Group.

GOAT Group is described as a managed marketplace for authentic sneakers.

The company says that over time Foot Locker and GOAT Group will combine efforts across digital and physical retail platforms to create exclusive customer experiences. The investment is also expected to help accelerate GOAT Group's global operations, expanding its omnichannel experience and innovative technologies.

Foot Locker Senior VP Scott Martin will join GOAT Group's board.

Source: Press Release