ArcelorMittal -2% as Q4 beats estimates but steel demand seen moderating

Feb. 07, 2019 7:47 AM ETArcelorMittal (MT)MTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) -2.1% pre-market despite reporting better than expected Q4 earnings, as the company says it expects steel demand to grow by 0.5%-1% this year after rising 2.8% in 2018.
  • Q4 EBITDA totaled $1.95B, a 9% Y/Y decline as prices fell but in-line with the company-compiled consensus of $1.96B.
  • The company also doubled its dividend to $0.20/share and launched a $113.4M stock buyback.
  • MT sees Brazil as the most rapidly expanding market in 2019, with 3.5%-4.5% growth vs. 7.3% in 2018, while steel demand growth in the company’s main markets - 0.5%-1% in Europe and 0.5%-1.5% in the U.S. - also would come in lower this year.
  • UBS analyst Carsten Riek says a large steel price drop and margin squeeze is not yet fully reflected in MT's results: "The headlines were a buyback and a dividend increase. But it’s probably not enough to offset the risk" in Q1 and Q2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.