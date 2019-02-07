ArcelorMittal -2% as Q4 beats estimates but steel demand seen moderating
Feb. 07, 2019 7:47 AM ETArcelorMittal (MT)MTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) -2.1% pre-market despite reporting better than expected Q4 earnings, as the company says it expects steel demand to grow by 0.5%-1% this year after rising 2.8% in 2018.
- Q4 EBITDA totaled $1.95B, a 9% Y/Y decline as prices fell but in-line with the company-compiled consensus of $1.96B.
- The company also doubled its dividend to $0.20/share and launched a $113.4M stock buyback.
- MT sees Brazil as the most rapidly expanding market in 2019, with 3.5%-4.5% growth vs. 7.3% in 2018, while steel demand growth in the company’s main markets - 0.5%-1% in Europe and 0.5%-1.5% in the U.S. - also would come in lower this year.
- UBS analyst Carsten Riek says a large steel price drop and margin squeeze is not yet fully reflected in MT's results: "The headlines were a buyback and a dividend increase. But it’s probably not enough to offset the risk" in Q1 and Q2.